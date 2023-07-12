News
Five killed after buildings collapse in Guinean capital
World News
2023-07-12 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five killed after buildings collapse in Guinean capital
The bodies of five people were found under the rubble of two buildings under construction that collapsed in the south of the Guinean capital, Conakry, the government announced on Tuesday evening.
The government said in a statement that two buildings collapsed "in the Matoto district of Conakry, Monday, July 10, 2023, at around 17:00," explaining that "five bodies" were recovered at the site.
The government also stated, in a first report drawn up by an official in the administration of the area and a worker who was at the site, that "five workers and one child are under the rubble," meaning that it is searching for six missing persons.
World News
Death
Buildings
Collapse
Guinean
