Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands

Australia and New Zealand have urged China to disclose details of a new agreement it has signed with the Solomon Islands, stating that Beijing's latest attempt to expand its influence threatens to fuel tensions in the South Pacific.



The Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, signed several agreements during a visit to Beijing this week, including a cooperation agreement that allows China to maintain a security presence until 2025 in this developing country located in the Pacific Ocean.



China has shown much interest in the Solomon Islands since the archipelago severed relations with Taiwan in 2019, pledging to provide significant assistance and finance the construction of basic infrastructure.



A spokesperson for Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, expressed concern on Tuesday that the cooperation agreement between the Solomon Islands and China could lead to new regional disputes.



"The Solomon Islands and China should exhibit transparency about their intentions with Australia and the region by immediately publishing the text of the agreement so that the Pacific countries can collectively study the effects on our common security," the spokesperson added.



The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed a similar desire. An official spokesperson said on Wednesday, "We want the text to be published openly so we can understand all the security implications for the region."



This archipelago, located in the South Pacific, and the poor state has become the center of a diplomatic confrontation between China and the United States after signing an unclear security agreement with Beijing in 2022.



Both China and the Solomon Islands denied that the agreement would lead to the establishment of a permanent Chinese naval base, but details of the deal have not been revealed.



In February, Washington reopened its embassy in Honiara after closing it for 30 years.



Sogavare repeatedly affirmed that his country is a "friend to all", but a video clip released by Chinese government media showed him telling Chinese officials "I am back home" upon his arrival in Beijing.



Peter Kenilorea Junior, an opposition representative in the Solomon Islands, said he has a "feeling" that Sogavare wants to bring the country closer to China.



He told Australia's "ABC" channel that "this choice has been made a long time ago", clarifying that "with his statement of 'returning home' upon his arrival in China, it seems very clear."



Earlier this week, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang congratulated Sogavare on moving his country's diplomatic relations from Taiwan to Beijing, stating that it "was the right decision according to developments."

