UK imposes sanctions on companies linked to parties of the conflict in Sudan
World News
2023-07-12 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK imposes sanctions on companies linked to parties of the conflict in Sudan
The British government announced on Wednesday the imposition of sanctions on six companies it said were linked to the parties involved in the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) stated that it imposed sanctions on companies "that fuel the destructive conflict in Sudan by providing financing and weapons to warring militias."
The statement clarified that these measures target three companies associated with the Sudanese army and three other companies linked to the Rapid Support Forces currently engaged in combat.
According to the statement, these sanctions "will restrict their financial freedom by preventing UK citizens, companies, and banks from dealing with them and exerting pressure on the parties to engage in the peace process."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated that the sanctions "directly target those whose actions have led to the destruction of millions of lives."
He added that "both sides have committed numerous violations of the ceasefire in an entirely unjustifiable war."
Cleverly continued, "Innocent civilians continue to suffer the devastating consequences of these hostile acts, and we cannot simply stand by and watch the funds of these companies, which finance the Sudanese army or the Rapid Support Forces, be spent on a senseless conflict."
Since its outbreak on April 15, clashes have persisted between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo without any prospect of de-escalation.
The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 2,800 people and displaced over 2.8 million individuals, with more than 600,000 seeking refuge in neighboring countries, notably Egypt and Chad, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Last month, Washington imposed sanctions on companies linked to the parties involved in the Sudanese conflict and imposed visa restrictions "on violent actors" in Sudan, with the aim of drying up the sources of funding for the conflict parties.
AFP
World News
