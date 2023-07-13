Australia considers supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft a "complicated issue"

Australian Defense Minister announced on Thursday that Ukraine's request to enhance its air combat capabilities is a "complex issue," casting doubt on the proposal to support the Ukrainian army with outdated warplanes.



Australia has increased its support for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit held in Lithuania. It pledged to send an additional 30 Bushmaster armored vehicles worth $67 million US dollars.



However, Kyiv also inquired with Australia about the status of dozens of retired F-18 fighter jets, which could strongly boost Ukraine against the Russian air force.



Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stated that discussions regarding providing Ukraine with the aircraft are ongoing but much more challenging than other forms of military support.



He told the national network ABC, "The aircraft has become a much more complicated issue," adding, "The situation regarding the aircraft is highly complex, but we will continue to discuss it with Ukraine."



He emphasized, "What we offer and what we do has to be practical and make a difference."