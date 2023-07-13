News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australia considers supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft a "complicated issue"
World News
2023-07-13 | 01:42
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Australia considers supplying Ukraine with combat aircraft a "complicated issue"
Australian Defense Minister announced on Thursday that Ukraine's request to enhance its air combat capabilities is a "complex issue," casting doubt on the proposal to support the Ukrainian army with outdated warplanes.
Australia has increased its support for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit held in Lithuania. It pledged to send an additional 30 Bushmaster armored vehicles worth $67 million US dollars.
However, Kyiv also inquired with Australia about the status of dozens of retired F-18 fighter jets, which could strongly boost Ukraine against the Russian air force.
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stated that discussions regarding providing Ukraine with the aircraft are ongoing but much more challenging than other forms of military support.
He told the national network ABC, "The aircraft has become a much more complicated issue," adding, "The situation regarding the aircraft is highly complex, but we will continue to discuss it with Ukraine."
He emphasized, "What we offer and what we do has to be practical and make a difference."
World News
Australia
Ukraine
Next
US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-13
Ukraine eyes Australian F-18s to help war effort
World News
2023-06-13
Ukraine eyes Australian F-18s to help war effort
0
World News
01:29
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones
World News
01:29
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones
0
World News
05:36
Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands
World News
05:36
Australia and New Zealand urge China to publish details of their agreement with the Solomon Islands
0
World News
2023-07-11
Zelensky: Ukraine will make NATO stronger
World News
2023-07-11
Zelensky: Ukraine will make NATO stronger
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:11
US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
World News
02:11
US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
0
World News
01:29
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones
World News
01:29
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones
0
World News
09:51
Macron is refusing to give a speech on national day
World News
09:51
Macron is refusing to give a speech on national day
0
World News
08:02
UK imposes sanctions on companies linked to parties of the conflict in Sudan
World News
08:02
UK imposes sanctions on companies linked to parties of the conflict in Sudan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
Press Highlights
2023-07-10
Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
0
Lebanon Economy
05:59
Salam signs a Memorandum of Understanding for Lebanon's participation in Expo Qatar 2023
Lebanon Economy
05:59
Salam signs a Memorandum of Understanding for Lebanon's participation in Expo Qatar 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
Lebanon News
2023-07-05
Lebanon's Energy Minister and UN Coordinator discuss recovery steps and support for refugee camps
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
5
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
6
Press Highlights
01:05
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
Press Highlights
01:05
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
7
Lebanon News
04:01
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
Lebanon News
04:01
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
8
Lebanon News
09:05
Change MPs condemn 'unjust' ruling against journalist Dima Sadek, emphasize importance of upholding freedoms
Lebanon News
09:05
Change MPs condemn 'unjust' ruling against journalist Dima Sadek, emphasize importance of upholding freedoms
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More