US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
World News
2023-07-13 | 02:11
High views
Share
Share
1
min
US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability
A spokesperson for the US State Department has revealed ongoing concerns about violations of the Blue Line, the demarcated boundary between Israel and Lebanon, in a statement confirmed to the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI).
The spokesperson expressed apprehension regarding the impact these transgressions have on the stability and security of both nations. “We call upon parties to refrain from provocative acts that undermine safety and security,” they said.
They urged Lebanon to collaborate with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to resolve these violations. The spokesperson stressed, “These violations underscore the need for Lebanese authorities to ensure UNIFIL’s freedom of movement and access to key areas of concern across the Blue Line, which are critical to preventing escalatory cycles.”
Regarding alleged private diplomatic discussions on the matter involving the U.S., the spokesperson remained noncommittal, saying, “We don’t have any comment on private U.S. diplomatic conversations that may or may not have taken place.”
Lebanon News
World News
US
Israel
Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:05
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
Press Highlights
01:05
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests
7
Lebanon News
04:01
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
Lebanon News
04:01
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
8
Lebanon News
09:05
Change MPs condemn 'unjust' ruling against journalist Dima Sadek, emphasize importance of upholding freedoms
Lebanon News
09:05
Change MPs condemn 'unjust' ruling against journalist Dima Sadek, emphasize importance of upholding freedoms
