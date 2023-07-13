US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability

A spokesperson for the US State Department has revealed ongoing concerns about violations of the Blue Line, the demarcated boundary between Israel and Lebanon, in a statement confirmed to the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI).



The spokesperson expressed apprehension regarding the impact these transgressions have on the stability and security of both nations. “We call upon parties to refrain from provocative acts that undermine safety and security,” they said.



They urged Lebanon to collaborate with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to resolve these violations. The spokesperson stressed, “These violations underscore the need for Lebanese authorities to ensure UNIFIL’s freedom of movement and access to key areas of concern across the Blue Line, which are critical to preventing escalatory cycles.”



Regarding alleged private diplomatic discussions on the matter involving the U.S., the spokesperson remained noncommittal, saying, “We don’t have any comment on private U.S. diplomatic conversations that may or may not have taken place.”