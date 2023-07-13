News
A warm reception for the Iranian president in Zimbabwe
World News
2023-07-13 | 08:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A warm reception for the Iranian president in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe warmly welcomed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to the country on Thursday, marking the first African tour by an Iranian president in 11 years.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa greeted President Raisi with the term "brother" on the airport tarmac upon the Iranian president's arrival at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in the capital city of Harare.
Addressing a crowd waving both Zimbabwean and Iranian flags, Mnangagwa stated that he shares many viewpoints with the Iranian president. He emphasized that the people's deposits and their funds in banks have been and will remain sacred, reflecting the stance of his administration throughout the ongoing financial and economic crisis.
The visit comes as the Islamic Republic seeks diplomatic support to alleviate its international isolation, a goal partially shared by Zimbabwe.
Hundreds of people, including a significant number from the local Muslim community, gathered at the airport, with women wearing hijabs and schoolchildren holding welcoming banners.
Mnangagwa, who seeks re-election in August, expressed gratitude to Iran for its historical support during Zimbabwe's struggle for independence from Britain, which was achieved in 1980.
Before the bilateral talks between the two presidents, Mnangagwa said, "I am glad that you have come to show solidarity," referring to the visit as an opportunity to strengthen ties.
Earlier this week, President Raisi visited Kenya and Uganda, engaging in discussions with his counterparts, Presidents William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni, respectively.
Africa has become a diplomatic battleground, with both Russia and the West seeking its support following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which had a devastating economic impact on the continent, leading to increased food prices.
Western powers, as well as India and China, have sought to deepen trade relations with African countries.
According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, this visit represents a "new starting point" in Iran's relations with African countries "interested in developing their ties with Iran," particularly in the economic and trade sectors.
This convergence is also based on "shared political visions" between Iran and the three African nations, as stated by the same source.
In recent months, Iran has intensified its diplomatic activities to reduce its isolation and mitigate the consequences of the sanctions re-imposed after the United States' withdrawal from the nuclear agreement in 2018, following intense negotiations.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, remains largely isolated on the international stage and is subject to US and European sanctions due to illicit gains and human rights violations.
AFP
