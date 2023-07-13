News
Blinken calls on Beijing to urgently restore contacts between the US and Chinese armies
World News
2023-07-13 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken calls on Beijing to urgently restore contacts between the US and Chinese armies
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed the senior Chinese diplomat during their meeting on Thursday that it is imperative for both parties to restore military communications, but no progress has been made in this regard, according to a US official.
The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that during his talks in Jakarta with Wang Yi, Blinken emphasized "our responsibility to keep channels of communication open, including between our militaries, and I think we need to do that urgently. We haven't achieved that yet."
Blinken warned the Chinese foreign minister that Washington will hold cyber attackers "accountable" for alleged violations against US government agencies.
Blinken declared that "any actions targeting the US government, American companies, and American citizens deeply concern us, and we will take the necessary steps to hold those responsible accountable" with clarity.
AFP
