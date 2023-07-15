European Commission takes legal action against Hungary over expulsion of 700 detained migrant smugglers

World News
2023-07-15 | 01:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
European Commission takes legal action against Hungary over expulsion of 700 detained migrant smugglers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
European Commission takes legal action against Hungary over expulsion of 700 detained migrant smugglers

On Friday, the European Commission launched legal proceedings against Hungary for its decision to expel 700 detained migrant smugglers.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government had decided in April to release these smugglers and give them three days to leave the country.

Hungary argues that its prisons house 2,600 individuals from 73 countries, constituting 13% of the total inmate population in the country, which represents a significant cost to taxpayers.

However, the European Commission believes that no systems have been established to monitor whether these smugglers will serve the remainder of their sentences in their home countries.

Hungary's decision has sparked anger, particularly in Austria, which has strengthened border surveillance measures to prevent convicts from crossing.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Hungary

Migrants

Europe

LBCI Next
South Korean President's unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky
Singapore Minister of Transport arrested in corruption probe targeting wealthy individual
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-15

MP Ali Khreis: What is required now from the Lebanese government is to confront the European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
2023-07-15

European Commission ignores Paris criticism over appointment of US expert

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-15

Tunisian NGOs rally for urgent shelter as migrants expelled from Sfax face "catastrophic" situation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:47

Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration

LBCI
World News
10:36

Kyiv says it is "in a defensive position" near Kupyansk

LBCI
World News
08:22

Putin says Ukrainian counterattack is not 'successful'

LBCI
World News
02:15

Britain signs its accession to the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-30

Bin Salman to Assad: We want a consensus president in Lebanon before June 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:55

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More