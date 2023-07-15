European Commission takes legal action against Hungary over expulsion of 700 detained migrant smugglers

On Friday, the European Commission launched legal proceedings against Hungary for its decision to expel 700 detained migrant smugglers.



Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government had decided in April to release these smugglers and give them three days to leave the country.



Hungary argues that its prisons house 2,600 individuals from 73 countries, constituting 13% of the total inmate population in the country, which represents a significant cost to taxpayers.



However, the European Commission believes that no systems have been established to monitor whether these smugglers will serve the remainder of their sentences in their home countries.



Hungary's decision has sparked anger, particularly in Austria, which has strengthened border surveillance measures to prevent convicts from crossing.

AFP