24 dead and 10 missing due to floods in South Korea

2023-07-15 | 05:30
24 dead and 10 missing due to floods in South Korea
24 dead and 10 missing due to floods in South Korea

24 people have been killed and ten others are missing due to heavy rains in several areas of South Korea, while thousands of residents have been asked to evacuate their homes due to the flooding caused by a dam breach.

Over the course of three days, several areas experienced heavy rainfall, causing them to be submerged in water, and reports suggest that the death toll may rise in the coming hours.

More than 6,400 residents of Gyeongsang Province (central) received evacuation orders early on Saturday, as water began to flow from the Gyeongsang Dam due to the heavy rain, inundating nearby low-lying villages.

Several victims lost their lives due to landslides and building collapses caused by the heavy rainfall. The Ministry of the Interior stated that among the missing are two individuals who were swept away by floods in a valley in North Gyeongsang Province.

The heavy rains have caused the suspension of all regular train services in the country, with only the high-speed "KTX" trains still operating and the possibility of adjusting schedules, according to the national railway company.




AFP
 

