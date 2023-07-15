The Ocean Viking humanitarian vessel is stuck in an Italian port

2023-07-15 | 07:40
As the "Ocean Viking" ship was supposed to set sail on Friday to search for migrants in need of rescue in the Mediterranean, it remained docked at the port of Civitavecchia outside Rome due to a bureaucratic dispute with Italian authorities, leaving more migrants struggling to survive on their own.

The spokesperson for the non-governmental organization SOS Méditerranée, which charters the humanitarian relief ship "Ocean Viking," Claire Jauze, stated during a tour on the ship, "We were supposed to be at sea right now."

She added in her interview with Agence France-Presse, "Honestly, the situation is a bit tough."

The "Ocean Viking" received an order to return to the port of Civitavecchia after recently disembarking 57 migrants.

After a seven-hour inspection on Tuesday, the port authorities detained the ship due to what SOS Méditerranée considers a "narrow interpretation" of ship safety standards.

The authorities found that there were not enough certified crew members to operate the life rafts, despite having more than the required amount of rafts.

According to Jauze, this issue had never been raised during seven previous inspections over the past four years. She added that it represents the latest obstacle faced by the charity organization from the Italian authorities.

The Italian coast guard did not respond to Agence France-Presse's inquiries regarding the inspection.


In the migrant rescue ship, there is an eerie void that reminds one of those who should be saved from the sea.

Jauze, pointing to a wooden deck measuring 69 meters long, said, "When we have 400 people, unfortunately, there are also people sleeping here."

The "Ocean Viking" and other ships have faced increasing challenges during migrant rescue operations this year.

A new law implemented by the new far-right Italian government came into effect in January, requiring rescue ships to dock at designated ports that are often far away and require additional days of sailing.

As a result, the daily operation costs for the "Ocean Viking" increased to around 24,000 euros, compared to the previous 14,000 euros, according to Jauze.

Last Friday, during a rescue operation of 11 migrants, Jauze stated that the Libyan coast guard opened fire at close range towards a rubber rescue boat carrying her, the crew of the "Ocean Viking," and migrants.

She added, "Our lives are at risk... We should not be targeted," calling for more transparency and accountability for the Libyan coast guard, who are funded and trained by the European Union, saying, "They are given millions, trained, and given boats... Then we see these boats in the hands of militias after three weeks."

She also said, "It's like the world is upside down. We are aid workers, yet we are subjected to gunfire and being detained."

In southern Sicily, the Executive Director of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency "Frontex," Fabrice Leggeri, concluded his two-day visit to Italy, addressing the handling of the escalating number of migrants.

Speaking with journalists, he emphasized the need to "seek partnerships to prevent departures because migrants are not aware of the risks of crossing. Sometimes they board under threat of arms."

On the main deck of the "Ocean Viking," the medical wing appears desolate, as does the small room where a midwife specializing in sexual violence meets with female migrants.




