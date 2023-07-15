China calls on India to find mutually satisfactory compromise to defuse tension

Chinese senior diplomat Wang Yi urged India to focus on "common interests" and meet China halfway to defuse tensions on the border, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.



Relations between the two neighboring countries deteriorated after a border clash in the Himalayas in June resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers. Tensions escalated further over a visa issuance dispute.



Wang Yi told Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that "the common interests of China and India outweigh their differences."



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in its statement that the officials met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) talks held in Jakarta on Friday.



Wang emphasized that "both sides should support each other instead of doubting each other."



The two largest countries in Asia by population are engaged in a military standoff on their disputed borders in the Ladakh region.



Beijing claims sovereignty over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, considering it as part of southern Tibet, and considers Kashmir a disputed region.



Wang said, "We hope that the Indian side will meet China halfway and find a solution to the border issue that is acceptable to both sides."



The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement indicated that the two sides agreed to hold a round of talks at the military commanders' level to discuss the border issue "as soon as possible."



Despite strained relations, China remains India's second-largest trading partner.



Since 2020, India has sought to reduce Chinese investments amidst escalating political tensions between the two countries following clashes between their soldiers in the disputed Himalayan region.



Wang also expressed China's "grave concern" over the restrictive measures recently taken by India against Chinese companies and urged New Delhi to provide a "fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment."







