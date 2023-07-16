Kyiv says it is "in a defensive position" near Kupyansk

World News
2023-07-16 | 10:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kyiv says it is &quot;in a defensive position&quot; near Kupyansk
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kyiv says it is "in a defensive position" near Kupyansk

Ukraine announced that its forces are in a defensive position facing Russian forces near the city of Kupyansk in the eastern part of the country.

The Deputy Minister of Defense said, "For the past two days, the enemy has launched intense attacks in the Kupyansk sector in the Kharkiv region. We are in a defensive position," adding that "fierce battles occur and positions change repeatedly within a single day."
 

World News

Kyiv

Defensive

Kupyansk

Ukraine

Forces

Military

Russia

Russian

War

LBCI Next
G7 finance ministers meet in India to discuss helping developing countries
US Secretary of State defends Robert Malley amidst investigations and controversies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Russian forces carry out airstrike on Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Ukraine declares Russian military "formation" destroyed in Donetsk

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:47

Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration

LBCI
World News
08:22

Putin says Ukrainian counterattack is not 'successful'

LBCI
World News
02:15

Britain signs its accession to the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership

LBCI
World News
01:33

G7 finance ministers meet in India to discuss helping developing countries

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-24

Locked doors and legal battles: Riad Salameh's day in court

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
World News
2023-07-02

Fighting shakes Khartoum as displaced battle disease

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-27

Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:55

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More