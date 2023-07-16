News
Kyiv says it is "in a defensive position" near Kupyansk
World News
2023-07-16 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kyiv says it is "in a defensive position" near Kupyansk
Ukraine announced that its forces are in a defensive position facing Russian forces near the city of Kupyansk in the eastern part of the country.
The Deputy Minister of Defense said, "For the past two days, the enemy has launched intense attacks in the Kupyansk sector in the Kharkiv region. We are in a defensive position," adding that "fierce battles occur and positions change repeatedly within a single day."
World News
Kyiv
Defensive
Kupyansk
Ukraine
Forces
Military
Russia
Russian
War
