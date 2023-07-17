News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China's growth accelerated with 6.3 percent despite difficult conditions
World News
2023-07-17 | 03:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China's growth accelerated with 6.3 percent despite difficult conditions
China announced on Monday an acceleration in its economic growth in the second quarter of the year, reaching 6.3 percent on an annual basis, despite the setback in the recovery in recent months and a series of disappointing indicators following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Analysts surveyed by AFP had expected stronger growth (7.1 percent) after a 4.5 percent increase in the first quarter in the world's second-largest economy following the lifting of health restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the post-pandemic recovery, which has been delayed in some sectors, tends to slow down.
The youth unemployment rate in China, among individuals aged 16 to 24, reached a new record level in June at 21.3 percent.
Retail sales, the main indicator of household consumption, experienced further slowdown in June, as shown by figures from the National Bureau of Statistics.
Although the sales index recorded a 3.1 percent year-on-year increase, its pace was much slower than that recorded in May at 12.7 percent.
Economist Erin Xin from HSBC commented, "Consumption remains the engine of the recovery. The recovery was strong in some sectors, especially services," noting that spending was "weaker" compared to the pre-pandemic period.
Industrial production improved by 4.4 percent in June compared to 3.5 percent in the previous month.
In the second quarter, the figures for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth (+6.3 percent) benefit from the comparison with the previous year. In 2022, growth in the same quarter was modest at 0.4 percent, particularly affected by the lockdown imposed on the country's economic capital, Shanghai.
China has set a target for its GDP growth rate for this year at 5 percent, but achieving it may be challenging, according to Prime Minister Li Keqiang.
AFP
World News
China
Growth
Accelerated
Economy
GDP
Despite
Difficult
Situations
Next
Ukraine announces recovery of 18 square kilometers occupied by Russians
Tunisia and EU sign "strategic partnership" agreement on economy and migration
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:39
Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy
World News
04:39
Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07
Threads app hits Top 5 on Apple’s China App Store despite ban
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07
Threads app hits Top 5 on Apple’s China App Store despite ban
0
World News
2023-06-21
VW eyes sales growth powered by US, China
World News
2023-06-21
VW eyes sales growth powered by US, China
0
World News
06:56
China records a record temperature for mid-July of 52.2 degrees Celsius
World News
06:56
China records a record temperature for mid-July of 52.2 degrees Celsius
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:42
EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties
World News
14:42
EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties
0
World News
13:38
Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone
World News
13:38
Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone
0
World News
12:45
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea
World News
12:45
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea
0
World News
12:36
Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts
World News
12:36
Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-11
Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
World News
2023-06-11
Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
0
World News
2023-06-21
High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England
World News
2023-06-21
High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
3
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
4
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
5
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
6
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More