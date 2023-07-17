News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine announces recovery of 18 square kilometers occupied by Russians
World News
2023-07-17 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine announces recovery of 18 square kilometers occupied by Russians
Ukraine announced on Monday that it had reclaimed 18 square kilometers of territory, including seven square kilometers around the devastated city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which had been under Russian control since May. The territory was retaken after fierce battles.
Last month, Kyiv launched a highly anticipated counteroffensive against entrenched Russian forces, following an influx of ammunition from its Western allies.
Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, stated on Telegram, "During the past week, due to improved positioning and tactical deployment on the front line towards Bakhmut, we liberated seven square kilometers."
She added that another 11 square kilometers were reclaimed in the south of the country within a week, bringing the total area recaptured by Ukrainians in the past week to 18 square kilometers.
Maliar reported that Ukraine had regained 180 square kilometers in the south since the start of the counteroffensive in early June and 30 square kilometers in the east, particularly around Bakhmut, totaling 210 square kilometers.
Ukraine has recently acknowledged facing difficulties in the fighting and has called on the United States and other allied countries to provide long-range weapons and artillery.
Bakhmut, once home to 70,000 people and known for its salt mines, has suffered complete devastation in one of the longest and fiercest battles of the Ukrainian conflict.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Announced
Recovery
Eighteen
Kilometers
Area
Occupied
Russians
Next
Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Crimean bridge
China's growth accelerated with 6.3 percent despite difficult conditions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-15
South Korean President's unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky
World News
2023-07-15
South Korean President's unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky
0
World News
2023-06-26
Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement
World News
2023-06-26
Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement
0
World News
2023-06-21
Ukraine dam flood toll hits 41 in Russia-controlled area
World News
2023-06-21
Ukraine dam flood toll hits 41 in Russia-controlled area
0
World News
08:55
Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine visits Washington this week
World News
08:55
Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine visits Washington this week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:42
EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties
World News
14:42
EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties
0
World News
13:38
Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone
World News
13:38
Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone
0
World News
12:45
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea
World News
12:45
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea
0
World News
12:36
Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts
World News
12:36
Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-11
Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
World News
2023-06-11
Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
0
World News
2023-06-21
High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England
World News
2023-06-21
High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
3
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
4
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
5
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
6
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More