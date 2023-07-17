Ukraine announces recovery of 18 square kilometers occupied by Russians

World News
2023-07-17 | 03:29
High views
Ukraine announces recovery of 18 square kilometers occupied by Russians
Ukraine announces recovery of 18 square kilometers occupied by Russians

Ukraine announced on Monday that it had reclaimed 18 square kilometers of territory, including seven square kilometers around the devastated city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which had been under Russian control since May. The territory was retaken after fierce battles.

Last month, Kyiv launched a highly anticipated counteroffensive against entrenched Russian forces, following an influx of ammunition from its Western allies.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, stated on Telegram, "During the past week, due to improved positioning and tactical deployment on the front line towards Bakhmut, we liberated seven square kilometers."

She added that another 11 square kilometers were reclaimed in the south of the country within a week, bringing the total area recaptured by Ukrainians in the past week to 18 square kilometers.

Maliar reported that Ukraine had regained 180 square kilometers in the south since the start of the counteroffensive in early June and 30 square kilometers in the east, particularly around Bakhmut, totaling 210 square kilometers.

Ukraine has recently acknowledged facing difficulties in the fighting and has called on the United States and other allied countries to provide long-range weapons and artillery.

Bakhmut, once home to 70,000 people and known for its salt mines, has suffered complete devastation in one of the longest and fiercest battles of the Ukrainian conflict.
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

