Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Crimean bridge

Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on Sunday night on the bridge linking the Russian mainland and Crimea, which Moscow annexed as of 2014.



"Today's attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime," Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on social media.



The authorities in Moscow confirmed that the attack killed two civilians, while a source in Kyiv said that the Ukrainian intelligence services and navy were behind the attack.



AFP