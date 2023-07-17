Catania's main airport in Sicily announced on its Twitter account that it will remain closed until Wednesday noon GMT following a fire that broke out on Sunday night and was brought under control by firefighters.



On Monday, the airport tweeted that "flight operations will be suspended until Wednesday, July 19th, at 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT)."



Local media reported that the fire broke out just before midnight and was not brought under control until dawn, with no injuries reported.



Security personnel evacuated all passengers present at the airport while dense smoke engulfed a large part of the international terminal.



The two-day closure period will allow for the repair of fire-related damages and ventilation of the building, which still carries the smell of smoke, according to media reports.

AFP