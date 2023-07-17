China's growth fell below expectations in the second quarter of 2023 as the world's second-largest economy faces a slowdown in consumption, a real estate crisis, and concerns of a financial contraction.



Here are the key challenges facing the Chinese economy:



Weak Consumption -

For nearly three years, China has implemented strict measures under the "Zero COVID" policy. Prolonged lockdowns, exceptional health measures, and the possibility of mandatory quarantines have raised consumer concerns and reduced spending.

When restrictions were lifted in late 2022, there was a surge in spending at restaurants, shopping centers, and travel during long-awaited vacations.



However, this optimism was short-lived as economic recovery began to lose momentum, and the labor market faced significant pressure, with youth unemployment surpassing 20%.



Economist Larry Hu from Macquarie Investment Bank told AFP, "Companies are reluctant to hire due to weak consumption demand, and consumers are hesitant to spend." He warned that this downward spiral "bears some resemblance to Japan's lost decades," referring to years of stagnation in the world's third-largest economy.



Real Estate Crisis -

Real estate assets have been a cornerstone of the Chinese economy, with the sector seen as a safe bet for middle-class individuals seeking to increase their wealth.

This demand for properties led to skyrocketing prices, and developers expanded their businesses rapidly, taking advantage of generous bank loans.



However, as these companies accumulated record levels of debt, authorities began to rein in the sector in 2020. Since then, loans to real estate developers have been significantly reduced, and many struggling developers are facing difficulties completing their projects, leading to a crisis of confidence among potential buyers and a decline in prices.



Last week, the People's Bank of China extended support to real estate developers by extending the deadline for debt repayment until the end of 2024, following its decision to lower interest rates last month. However, analysts at Nomura Ting Lu believe these measures are "insufficient to save" the sector.



Financial Contraction on the Horizon -

Prices in China have remained stagnant for months. While this may initially benefit purchasing power, entering a period of financial contraction (a continuous decline in prices) could pose a long-term threat.

Rather than spending, consumers are deferring purchases in the hope of further price reductions. In the absence of demand, companies are reducing production, freezing hiring, and even laying off employees or implementing salary cuts.



Trade Threats -

China, known as the "world's factory," heavily relies on exports, making it vulnerable to fluctuations in the global economy.

The risk of recession in the United States and Europe, coupled with rapid inflation, weakens demand for Chinese products. Chinese exports have declined for the second consecutive month in June.



Geopolitical Tensions -

Political tensions between Beijing and Washington have impacted economic prospects.

US officials are working to mitigate Chinese risks to their economy, including tightening restrictions on semiconductor exports on national security grounds and encouraging allies to do the same.



Last week, Chinese customs spokesman Li Kuiying blamed external forces for having a "direct impact" on Chinese trade. He pointed out that "risks associated with unilateralism, protectionism, and geopolitical factors are increasing," accompanying disappointing export figures.



Local Government Financial Situation -

One influential factor in the current economic situation is the challenging financial conditions faced by some local authorities after three years of massive spending to address the aftermath of COVID-19 and the real estate crisis, which deprived them of essential revenues.

SinoInsider, a US-based company, stated in an analytical bulletin that these difficulties, coupled with the current economic conditions, will become "more apparent in the second half of the year as China's economic and financial problems come to the forefront."

