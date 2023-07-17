News
Intelligence and the Navy behind the attack on Crimea Bridge according to a Ukrainian source for AFP
World News
2023-07-17 | 05:15
Intelligence and the Navy behind the attack on Crimea Bridge according to a Ukrainian source for AFP
A source in the Ukrainian security forces (SBU) informed Agence France-Presse on Monday that intelligence and the navy were behind the attack on the Crimean Bridge, carried out using "naval drones."
The source clarified to Agence France-Presse, "Today's attack on the Crimean Bridge is a special operation by the SBU and the navy," indicating that "the bridge was attacked using naval drones."
The bridge, which connects Russia to the peninsula it annexed in 2014, was targeted in an attack on Sunday night, resulting in damage to its roadway section. The bridge, known as the Kerch Bridge, consists of both a roadway and a railway section.
The bridge serves as a vital passage for transporting supplies to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine since the start of the invasion in early 2022.
The source, who requested anonymity, confirmed that "reaching the bridge was challenging, but eventually it was possible to do so."
President Vladimir Putin inaugurated this bridge in 2018, which was built at a high cost to connect Crimea to Russian territory.
Mikhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the Ukrainian presidency, warned via Twitter that "any illegal facility used to deliver Russian tools for mass murder will necessarily disappear... regardless of the reasons for destruction."
Russian authorities announced that the attack resulted in the death of two civilians, a man and a woman, who were "in a tourist car on the bridge." They also mentioned that their daughter was injured.
In October, a massive explosion caused by a truck bomb, according to Moscow's announcement, destroyed part of the Crimean Bridge and resulted in the death of three individuals.
At that time, Putin accused Kyiv of committing a "terrorist act" by planning and carrying out the explosion with the aim of "destroying significant Russian civil infrastructure."
AFP
World News
Intelligence
Navy
Attack
Crimea
Bridge
Ukrainian
Ukraine
