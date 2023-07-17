Evacuations as typhoon approaches China and Vietnam

2023-07-17
Evacuations as typhoon approaches China and Vietnam

Preparations are underway to evacuate thousands of people in southern China and Vietnam, and dozens of flights have been canceled as a typhoon approaches the region, according to local authorities.

Strong winds and heavy rains are expected to hit the coast of Guangdong and Hainan provinces in southern China when the typhoon makes landfall on Monday night or Tuesday, according to the country's meteorological service.

An orange alert, the second-highest level on a four-level scale, has been issued, indicating that the storm is gradually intensifying into a major typhoon.

According to scientists, typhoons are expected to become more powerful due to rising global temperatures.

At least 1,000 people have been evacuated from the city of Yunfu in Guangdong province, according to the Southern Daily newspaper.

Trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, one of the world's major financial centers, has been suspended.

Transportation has also been affected, with the majority of buses in the city coming to a halt.

More than a thousand travelers have been affected by flight cancellations and delays, according to the Hong Kong Airport Authority. The nearby Macau airport has canceled 80 flights.

As of 14:00 local time (06:00 GMT), the typhoon was about 280 kilometers southwest of Hong Kong.

Ships in the vicinity of Hainan Island have been instructed to return to port quickly as waves are expected to reach six meters high.

In Vietnam, authorities are preparing to evacuate 30,000 people in the provinces of Quang Ninh and Haiphong, which are expected to be the hardest hit starting Monday afternoon.

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority stated that the typhoon "could be one of the biggest storms to hit the Tonkin Gulf in recent years."
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

