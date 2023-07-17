China records a record temperature for mid-July of 52.2 degrees Celsius

The China Meteorological Administration announced on Monday that the temperature in China recorded a record high for mid-July on Sunday, reaching 52.2 degrees Celsius in the Xinjiang region in the west, at a time when part of the country is witnessing a heat wave.



The previous record level was recorded in the city of Turpan in July 2017, when the temperature reached 50.6 degrees Celsius, according to the China Meteorological Administration, Monday.

AFP