China records a record temperature for mid-July of 52.2 degrees Celsius

World News
2023-07-17
High views
China records a record temperature for mid-July of 52.2 degrees Celsius
China records a record temperature for mid-July of 52.2 degrees Celsius

The China Meteorological Administration announced on Monday that the temperature in China recorded a record high for mid-July on Sunday, reaching 52.2 degrees Celsius in the Xinjiang region in the west, at a time when part of the country is witnessing a heat wave. 

The previous record level was recorded in the city of Turpan in July 2017, when the temperature reached 50.6 degrees Celsius, according to the China Meteorological Administration, Monday. 
 
