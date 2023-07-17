Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine visits Washington this week

World News
2023-07-17 | 08:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope&#39;s envoy for peace in Ukraine visits Washington this week
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine visits Washington this week

The Vatican announced that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's envoy for peace in Ukraine, will visit Washington from Monday to Wednesday, following his recent visits to Kyiv and Moscow.

The Vatican stated that the visit of Cardinal Zuppi, who is a member of the Sant'Egidio Catholic Community, considered an unofficial diplomatic channel of the Holy See, "falls within the framework of the mission aimed at promoting peace in Ukraine."

The statement further added that the visit aims to "exchange ideas and opinions on the current tragic situation and support initiatives in the humanitarian field."

The statement did not specify the agenda of Cardinal Zuppi (67 years old) in Washington.

As part of his mission, Cardinal Zuppi visited Kyiv at the beginning of June, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the end of June, the Cardinal traveled to Moscow, where he met with the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights, Anna Kuznetsova, who had previously been issued an international arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court in March on charges of illegally deporting Ukrainian children.

The Italian Cardinal also met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, during his visit to Moscow.

Pope Francis has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and regularly prays for the victims of the ongoing war in the country.



AFP
 

World News

Pope

Envoy

Peace

Ukraine

Visit

Washington

US

LBCI Next
Kerry to resume climate dialogue in Beijing
China records a record temperature for mid-July of 52.2 degrees Celsius
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Washington delivers cluster bombs to Ukraine's military

LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

US climate envoy will visit China soon to resume bilateral talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-27

Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:42

EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties

LBCI
World News
13:38

Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone

LBCI
World News
12:45

A Russian warplane crashed into the sea

LBCI
World News
12:36

Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10

FrontRow, a learning platform featuring celebrities, shuts down

LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

Germany reveals a new strategy to deal with China

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

Strong Lebanon Bloc to participate in legislative session, urging focus on public sector salaries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21

Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:29

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More