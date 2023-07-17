Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts

Forest fires fueled by strong winds broke out on Monday in eastern and western Athens, according to the Greek Fire Service, prompting authorities to evacuate several coastal resorts as a precautionary measure.



The mayor of Loutraki, Yorgos Gkionis, announced the evacuation of 1,200 children from summer camps threatened by the fires near the coastal city, located about 80 kilometers west of the Greek capital.



In Kavuras, about 50 kilometers east of Athens, another fire broke out in the afternoon, fueled by strong winds. It spread later to Avissos, about 40 kilometers southeast of the Greek capital, in the densely populated Attica region.



"The fire is challenging; the winds are extremely strong, ranging between 50 and 60 kilometers per hour," said fire service spokesperson Yannis Artopoyos.



Seven water bombers, four helicopters, and 150 firefighters, including a team of 30 from Romania, are engaged in firefighting efforts on both fronts, according to Artopoyos.



The spokesperson added that "so far, no cases of trapped individuals have been reported."



The fire initially hit forested areas and later spread to coastal regions in Lagonisi, Anavyssos, and Saroinda.



Several houses in the area were burned, as shown in footage broadcast by the public television channel ERT. A threatened equestrian center was evacuated.



Traffic was disrupted on roads near the Kalyvia region, which was covered by a thick cloud of smoke.



Authorities advised residents to leave the area as a precautionary measure, and one monastery was evacuated.



The Greek news agency ANA reported that another fire broke out in a forested area near the well-known Loutraki resort.



Evacuations were also carried out in this area, according to the aforementioned source.



ANA reported that ground and air forces were deployed as strong winds blew over the region.



As a precautionary measure, traffic was halted on the highway linking Athens and Corinth, according to the Greek news agency.



Another fire broke out on Monday afternoon in a forested area in Bouyouti, about 50 kilometers northeast of Athens. According to the fire service, 31 personnel and ten vehicles are working at the scene.



Similar to other parts of Europe, Greece experienced an intense heatwave over the past weekend, the first of the year, with temperatures peaking at 44.2 degrees Celsius in the central region of Thebes, according to the National Observatory in Athens.



In Athens, the temperature reached 39 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and the tourist landmark of the Acropolis remained closed during peak hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



On Sunday evening, temperatures gradually began to drop, but the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection warned of an "increasing risk" of fires due to winds ranging between 50 and 60 kilometers per hour.



Although temperatures are expected to decrease by two to four degrees by Wednesday, a new heatwave is forecasted to hit starting on Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching 43 degrees Celsius, according to the national meteorological service.



Yannis Artopoyos stated, "We are in a phase of firefighting; the expected conditions are extremely difficult and make forest fires more likely."



The spokesperson for the Fire Service also announced that the police had arrested a man suspected of causing a continuous forest fire about 50 kilometers east of Athens.



He said, "The police arrested a foreigner believed to be responsible for the Kavuras fire."









AFP