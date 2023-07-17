Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone

2023-07-17 | 13:38
Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone
Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone

Belarus announced on Monday that it had shot down a Ukrainian drone that had entered its airspace. This incident comes days after Minsk confirmed the presence of fighters from the Russian armed group Wagner on its territory.

The Belarusian Border Guard Directorate stressed in a statement that its border security unit operating on the Dnieper River detected a drone that violated the state's borders from Ukrainian territory.
 

Belarus

Ukraine

Ukrainian

Drone

