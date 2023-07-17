EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties

The European Union aims to strengthen its ties with Latin America and the Caribbean by increasing investment, as part of its efforts to revitalize its global relationships in response to Russia's conflict with Ukraine and rising concerns regarding China.



With over 50 leaders from Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean convening in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the mutual importance of the three regions during a business forum.



She highlighted the need for increased cooperation and collaboration among them in the current circumstances.