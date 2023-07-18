News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden agrees to hold meeting with Netanyahu in the United States
World News
2023-07-18 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Biden agrees to hold meeting with Netanyahu in the United States
President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he has agreed to hold a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this year in the United States, despite the strained relationship between them.
However, it remains unconfirmed whether this meeting will take place at the White House.
The invitation for the meeting comes on the eve of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's high-level visit to the White House on Tuesday, indicating a reduction in tension between Biden and Netanyahu.
This meeting will also be the first of its kind since Netanyahu returned to power last year, triggering Washington's anger with his controversial judicial reform plan and expansion of settlements.
Netanyahu's office stated on Monday that he received a "long and friendly" phone call with Biden, during which he was "invited" to hold a meeting "in the United States soon."
The statement added that "the Prime Minister accepted the invitation, and the Israeli and American teams will coordinate the details."
However, the US statement about the phone call, which was released relatively long after the Israeli statement, did not mention anything about holding a meeting or extending an invitation.
Separately, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden and Netanyahu "agreed to meet, probably before the end of this year" or perhaps "in the fall."
However, he refused to confirm whether this meant an invitation to the White House, stating that work is still ongoing on "all the details, where and when."
The relationship between the United States and its historical ally Israel has faced significant pressures since Netanyahu's return to power leading a right-wing, hardline government in December.
In addition to Herzog's high-level visit to Washington, Kirby indicated that Biden and Netanyahu had been attempting to arrange the call that took place on Monday "for a few weeks."
Netanyahu's proposed judicial reform triggered the largest protests in Israel since January, with Biden expressing concern about the continued growth of Jewish settlements and emphasizing the need to take action to preserve the viability of a future Palestinian state alongside Israel, according to the US statement about the call.
Regarding the judicial reforms, Biden "reiterated the need for the broadest possible consensus," emphasizing that "shared democratic values have always been and must remain a hallmark of the relationship between the United States and Israel," according to the US statement.
Earlier this month, Biden told CNN that Netanyahu's leadership coalition was exacerbating tensions with the Palestinians by facilitating settlement expansion in their territories, and he noted that the current government was "the most extremist" among those Israel has known.
In response to a question about the reasons for not inviting Netanyahu, Biden replied that his country was in touch with "others" in Israel, including Herzog.
The coalition government, which includes right-wing and far-right parties and extremist Jewish formations, asserts that the reforms aim to correct an imbalance between the judiciary and elected members of parliament. However, its opponents say that it poses a threat to Israeli democracy.
Kirby warned that Biden's approval of the meeting with Netanyahu does not mean "that we have fewer concerns about these judicial reforms, or fewer concerns about some of the extremist activities and behaviors of some members of Netanyahu's government."
He added, "These concerns still exist. They are worrisome."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Biden
Agree
Meeting
Netanyahu
US
Israel
Next
Ukraine declares "port facilities" damaged by rocket attack on Odessa
From Beijing, Kerry calls for cooperation between the US and China on climate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-27
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
World News
2023-06-27
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
0
World News
03:45
Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it
World News
03:45
Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it
0
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
0
Middle East News
10:29
Agreement between UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop $1.9 billion in mines
Middle East News
10:29
Agreement between UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop $1.9 billion in mines
0
Middle East News
10:17
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
Middle East News
10:17
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
0
World News
08:46
Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov
World News
08:46
Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
0
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More