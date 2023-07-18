Biden agrees to hold meeting with Netanyahu in the United States

World News
2023-07-18 | 02:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden agrees to hold meeting with Netanyahu in the United States
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Biden agrees to hold meeting with Netanyahu in the United States

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he has agreed to hold a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this year in the United States, despite the strained relationship between them.
 
However, it remains unconfirmed whether this meeting will take place at the White House.

The invitation for the meeting comes on the eve of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's high-level visit to the White House on Tuesday, indicating a reduction in tension between Biden and Netanyahu.

This meeting will also be the first of its kind since Netanyahu returned to power last year, triggering Washington's anger with his controversial judicial reform plan and expansion of settlements.

Netanyahu's office stated on Monday that he received a "long and friendly" phone call with Biden, during which he was "invited" to hold a meeting "in the United States soon."

The statement added that "the Prime Minister accepted the invitation, and the Israeli and American teams will coordinate the details."

However, the US statement about the phone call, which was released relatively long after the Israeli statement, did not mention anything about holding a meeting or extending an invitation.

Separately, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden and Netanyahu "agreed to meet, probably before the end of this year" or perhaps "in the fall."

However, he refused to confirm whether this meant an invitation to the White House, stating that work is still ongoing on "all the details, where and when."

The relationship between the United States and its historical ally Israel has faced significant pressures since Netanyahu's return to power leading a right-wing, hardline government in December.
In addition to Herzog's high-level visit to Washington, Kirby indicated that Biden and Netanyahu had been attempting to arrange the call that took place on Monday "for a few weeks."

Netanyahu's proposed judicial reform triggered the largest protests in Israel since January, with Biden expressing concern about the continued growth of Jewish settlements and emphasizing the need to take action to preserve the viability of a future Palestinian state alongside Israel, according to the US statement about the call.

Regarding the judicial reforms, Biden "reiterated the need for the broadest possible consensus," emphasizing that "shared democratic values have always been and must remain a hallmark of the relationship between the United States and Israel," according to the US statement.

Earlier this month, Biden told CNN that Netanyahu's leadership coalition was exacerbating tensions with the Palestinians by facilitating settlement expansion in their territories, and he noted that the current government was "the most extremist" among those Israel has known.

In response to a question about the reasons for not inviting Netanyahu, Biden replied that his country was in touch with "others" in Israel, including Herzog.

The coalition government, which includes right-wing and far-right parties and extremist Jewish formations, asserts that the reforms aim to correct an imbalance between the judiciary and elected members of parliament. However, its opponents say that it poses a threat to Israeli democracy.

Kirby warned that Biden's approval of the meeting with Netanyahu does not mean "that we have fewer concerns about these judicial reforms, or fewer concerns about some of the extremist activities and behaviors of some members of Netanyahu's government."

He added, "These concerns still exist. They are worrisome."




AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Biden

Agree

Meeting

Netanyahu

US

Israel

LBCI Next
Ukraine declares "port facilities" damaged by rocket attack on Odessa
From Beijing, Kerry calls for cooperation between the US and China on climate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

LBCI
World News
03:45

Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning

LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Agreement between UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop $1.9 billion in mines

LBCI
Middle East News
10:17

EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco

LBCI
World News
08:46

Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-12

Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:39

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More