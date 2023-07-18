Ukraine declares "port facilities" damaged by rocket attack on Odessa

2023-07-18 | 03:28
Ukraine declares "port facilities" damaged by rocket attack on Odessa

Ukraine announced on Tuesday that "port facilities" were damaged in a missile attack launched by Russia on the coastal area of Odessa, hours after the expiration of a grain export agreement.

The Ukrainian Southern Operational Command stated in a statement that "six Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea towards Odessa," noting that they were intercepted by air defenses but their debris "caused damage to port facilities and several private homes."

The same source added that 21 Shahed-136 drones were also destroyed in the Odessa region and four others in the northern region of Mykolaiv, where an industrial facility was hit.

The governor of the region, Vitaliy Kim, stated via Telegram that a fire broke out in the industrial facility but was quickly brought under control with no casualties reported.

Ukrainian forces reported a total of 36 Shahed drones and six Kalibr missiles targeting Ukrainian territories overnight, most of them in the south. The air defense systems intercepted 37 of them, in addition to an observation drone.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, commented on Telegram, stating that these series of attacks are "further evidence" that Russia "wants to threaten the lives of 400 million people in different countries who depend on Ukrainian food exports."

On Monday, Moscow announced that it would not renew the grain export agreement with Ukraine, which was signed in July 2022 under the auspices of the United Nations and Turkey. The agreement was crucial for global supplies and allowed the export of approximately 33 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products despite the ongoing war.



AFP
 

