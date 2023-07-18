News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World Bank warns of growing disparities between rich and poor countries
World News
2023-07-18 | 05:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
World Bank warns of growing disparities between rich and poor countries
World Bank President Ajay Banga warned on Tuesday that the growing divide between rich and poor countries threatens to deepen poverty in the developing world. He made this statement during a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 countries hosted by India.
Many countries are still trying to recover from the consecutive crises of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led to a sharp increase in fuel and commodity prices worldwide.
Furthermore, climate change is causing painful consequences for the least developed and least adaptive countries.
Banga expressed concern that the lack of progress in addressing these issues could lead to a severe division in the global economy, disproportionately affecting the poorest countries. He said during his speech at the G20 meeting, "What worries me is the lack of trust that quietly drives the North and the South away from each other at a time when we need to unite."
He pointed out that countries in the South understandably feel frustrated because, in many ways, they bear the cost of the prosperity of other nations.
He added that those countries "are deeply worried about the redirection of resources that were promised to them, towards the reconstruction of Ukraine... They feel that their aspirations are limited because global energy rules are not applied universally, and they are concerned that another generation will fall into the grip of poverty."
Banga, who was born in India and holds American citizenship, assumed the presidency of the World Bank in June, after being nominated for the position by US President Joe Biden.
He emphasized that the bank is working to enhance its capabilities, including mobilizing diverse capital from contributors to promote growth and job creation, emphasizing the need not to achieve economic expansion at the expense of the environment.
He said, "We cannot afford another period of emissions-driven growth."
The G20 meeting began on Monday and will continue for two days. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chairs and hosts the meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, opened the discussions, reminding her counterparts of their responsibility to steer the global economy towards strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.
The meeting took place on the same day Russia announced the termination of an agreement that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since last year, despite the ongoing war against Kyiv.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that Russia's decision would put "hundreds of millions of people at risk of hunger" and that they would "pay the price."
German Central Bank Governor Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday, "We live in a complex time."
He added, "I must point out that Russia withdrew from the Black Sea-Ukraine initiative yesterday, and here we are looking for ways to help the weaker countries... this is really strange, and many countries hold Russia responsible for it."
Sitharaman and the Chinese Minister of Finance held a meeting on Tuesday, discussing "the economy of countries, inflation, trade, and acknowledging the importance of a positive business climate," according to a statement by the Indian Ministry.
The G20 talks also focused on reforming multi-party development banks, regulating cryptocurrencies, and the need to facilitate access to financing for the poorest countries aimed at mitigating and adapting to climate change.
It is also expected to implement the first stage of a fairer distribution agreement for the revenues from multinational corporate taxes, reached by 138 countries last week.
Multinational corporations, especially technology companies, are currently able to easily transfer their profits to countries with low taxes, even if they only conduct a small portion of their operations there.
AFP
World News
World Bank
Warn
Growing
Disparities
Rich
Poor
Next
British Parliament approves controversial immigration bill
Ukraine's grain export agreement expires after Russia refuses to extend it
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
0
World News
06:52
Moscow warns of security "risks" after withdrawing from grain agreement
World News
06:52
Moscow warns of security "risks" after withdrawing from grain agreement
0
Lebanon News
06:08
Mufti sheikh Derian warns of consequences if Lebanese leaders fail to act unitedly
Lebanon News
06:08
Mufti sheikh Derian warns of consequences if Lebanese leaders fail to act unitedly
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
0
Middle East News
10:29
Agreement between UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop $1.9 billion in mines
Middle East News
10:29
Agreement between UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop $1.9 billion in mines
0
Middle East News
10:17
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
Middle East News
10:17
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
0
World News
08:46
Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov
World News
08:46
Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
0
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More