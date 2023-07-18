Taiwan announced on Monday that its Vice President will attend the inauguration ceremony of Paraguay's new President next month, with stopovers in the United States during the outbound and return trips. This move is likely to anger Beijing.



Paraguay is the only country in South America that officially recognizes Taiwan, which China considers as part of its territory and vows to reclaim by force if necessary.



The stopovers of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and her deputy, William Lai, in the United States during trips to other countries have previously angered China, which opposes any move that could grant Taipei international legitimacy.



Alexander Yui, Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that Lai will lead a delegation to Asuncion for the inauguration of Santiago Benítez on August 15, aiming to "demonstrate Taiwan's importance in its diplomatic relations with Paraguay."



Yui said, "We have arranged visits to the United States during previous trips to Central and South America, and this time as well, they have been arranged."



Responding to a question about whether Taiwan is concerned about the possibility of China conducting military exercises, he emphasized that such visits to the United States are not new.



He pointed out that "Taiwanese vice presidents have visited the United States 10 times before, so there is no need for any unnecessary fuss."



Yui did not disclose details of the visit, stating that the itinerary of the Vice President's trip is still being prepared.



In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China against taking any action against Lai in response to his stopovers in the United States during his trips to and from Paraguay.



In April, China conducted military exercises simulating a blockade of Taiwan after Tsai met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on her way back to the island from visits to two allied countries in Central America.



The announcement of Lai's visit comes after Benítez's visit to the island over the weekend, during which he pledged to stand by Taiwan throughout his tenure, as stated during a meeting with Tsai.



Lai's last visit to the United States was in January 2022 on his way to the inauguration of Xiomara Castro, the first woman to assume the presidency of Honduras, a former ally of Taiwan at that time, which later switched recognition to Beijing in March.

AFP