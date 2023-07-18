News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taiwan's Vice-President will attend the inauguration of Paraguay's President and will make two stops in the United States
World News
2023-07-18 | 05:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Taiwan's Vice-President will attend the inauguration of Paraguay's President and will make two stops in the United States
Taiwan announced on Monday that its Vice President will attend the inauguration ceremony of Paraguay's new President next month, with stopovers in the United States during the outbound and return trips. This move is likely to anger Beijing.
Paraguay is the only country in South America that officially recognizes Taiwan, which China considers as part of its territory and vows to reclaim by force if necessary.
The stopovers of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and her deputy, William Lai, in the United States during trips to other countries have previously angered China, which opposes any move that could grant Taipei international legitimacy.
Alexander Yui, Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated that Lai will lead a delegation to Asuncion for the inauguration of Santiago Benítez on August 15, aiming to "demonstrate Taiwan's importance in its diplomatic relations with Paraguay."
Yui said, "We have arranged visits to the United States during previous trips to Central and South America, and this time as well, they have been arranged."
Responding to a question about whether Taiwan is concerned about the possibility of China conducting military exercises, he emphasized that such visits to the United States are not new.
He pointed out that "Taiwanese vice presidents have visited the United States 10 times before, so there is no need for any unnecessary fuss."
Yui did not disclose details of the visit, stating that the itinerary of the Vice President's trip is still being prepared.
In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China against taking any action against Lai in response to his stopovers in the United States during his trips to and from Paraguay.
In April, China conducted military exercises simulating a blockade of Taiwan after Tsai met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on her way back to the island from visits to two allied countries in Central America.
The announcement of Lai's visit comes after Benítez's visit to the island over the weekend, during which he pledged to stand by Taiwan throughout his tenure, as stated during a meeting with Tsai.
Lai's last visit to the United States was in January 2022 on his way to the inauguration of Xiomara Castro, the first woman to assume the presidency of Honduras, a former ally of Taiwan at that time, which later switched recognition to Beijing in March.
AFP
World News
Taiwan
Vice- President
Attend
Inauguration
Ceremony
Paraguay
President
Stopovers
United States
Outbound
Return
Trips
Next
The United Nations: The new British immigration bill is contrary to international law
British Parliament approves controversial immigration bill
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-07-16
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
0
World News
2023-07-14
United States bars former President of Panama from its territory for corruption
World News
2023-07-14
United States bars former President of Panama from its territory for corruption
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-17
Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF
Press Highlights
2023-06-17
Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
0
Middle East News
10:29
Agreement between UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop $1.9 billion in mines
Middle East News
10:29
Agreement between UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo to develop $1.9 billion in mines
0
Middle East News
10:17
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
Middle East News
10:17
EU ready to conclude new fishing agreement with Morocco
0
World News
08:46
Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov
World News
08:46
Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
2023-06-03
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19
Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
0
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Middle East News
2023-06-12
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More