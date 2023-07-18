The United Nations: The new British immigration bill is contrary to international law

2023-07-18 | 05:43
The United Nations: The new British immigration bill is contrary to international law
The United Nations: The new British immigration bill is contrary to international law

The United Nations on Tuesday denounced the immigration bill approved by the British Parliament, stressing that the clause preventing immigrants who arrived in the United Kingdom illegally from seeking asylum in this country contravenes international law. 

Head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk and UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi  said in a joint statement that the bill "contradicts the country's obligations under international human rights and refugee law." 

The two main officials of the United Nations on this file warned in their statement that this law "will have serious consequences for people in need of international protection." 

This controversial text was approved by the British Parliament on Monday-Tuesday night, and it is considered the cornerstone of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's project to combat illegal immigration, a file that he placed at the top of his priorities. 

The text must still be signed by King Charles III for it to become law, but this "royal assent" is just a formality. 

AFP
 

World News

United Nations

Immigration

Bill

United Kingdom

Asylum

