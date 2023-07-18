News
Moscow warns of security "risks" after withdrawing from grain agreement
World News
2023-07-18 | 06:52
Moscow warns of security "risks" after withdrawing from grain agreement
Kremlin warns of security risks for Ukrainian grain export ships.
In the aftermath of Moscow's withdrawal from a United Nations-brokered agreement that allowed safe passage for export ships, the Kremlin issued a veiled warning to Ukrainian grain export vessels, stating that they would face "security risks" if they continued to cross the Black Sea.
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, told journalists, "In the absence of adequate security guarantees, certain risks become apparent. If anything is decided without Russia, these risks must be taken into account."
Moreover, Peskov accused Kyiv of using the maritime corridor designated for Ukrainian grain exports "for military purposes."
"This is no longer a secret... The Kyiv regime is using this area for military purposes, and this is a clear fact," he stated.
He further described the position of European countries as "unpleasant" because they failed to adhere to the terms of the agreement concerning Russia, which led to Moscow's withdrawal.
According to Peskov, it is not the fault of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Russia claims that the agreement stipulated the removal of obstacles and sanctions hindering its grain and fertilizer exports, but this did not occur.
The Kremlin's spokesperson emphasized that his country is "definitely" ready to provide its grains for free to African nations that are in dire need.
He pointed out that this proposal would be discussed with African partners during the Russian-African Summit scheduled for the end of July in St. Petersburg, northwest Russia.
On another note, Russia announced that its forces destroyed sites used by Kyiv for preparing an attack that partially destroyed the Crimea Bridge on Monday-Tuesday night in Odessa, south Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that "during the night, the Russian armed forces launched a series of retaliatory strikes... on facilities where preparations were being made for terrorist acts against the Russian Federation using naval drones," adding that the strikes also targeted a facility for manufacturing these drones "in a shipyard near the city of Odessa."
According to the statement, the Russian retaliatory strike also led to the destruction of "about 70,000 tons" of fuel in "storage facilities" near Odessa and Mykolaiv.
AFP
World News
Moscow
Warns
Security
Risk
Ukraine
Grain
Export
Ships
War
Invasion
Territory
Government
Politics
