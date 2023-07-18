An American citizen crossed into North Korea during a border tour: United Nations

The United Nations reported on Tuesday that an American citizen crossed the border into North Korea during a tour of the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, noting that he was apparently stopped by the North Korean authorities.



A United Nations command center at the border between the two countries said "a US citizen without permission crossed the demarcation line" with North Korea when he was visiting the "Joint Security Area," part of the UN-supervised Demilitarized Zone.



AFP