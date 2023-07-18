US nuclear-weapon submarine docked in South Korea for first time in 40 years

2023-07-18 | 07:23
US nuclear-weapon submarine docked in South Korea for first time in 40 years
US nuclear-weapon submarine docked in South Korea for first time in 40 years

A U.S. official in the White House announced on Tuesday that an American nuclear-armed submarine docked at a South Korean port for the first time in 40 years, as the two allies continue their efforts to counter the growing military threats from North Korea.

Current relations between the Koreas are at their worst ever, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calling for further weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons.

Seoul and Washington have strengthened their defense cooperation in response to North Korea's weapons tests and have conducted joint military exercises.

On Tuesday, the two countries held the first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) in Seoul, aimed at enhancing nuclear coordination between the allies and bolstering their military readiness against North Korea.

White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Region Kurt Campbell told reporters after the meeting that "as we speak, an American nuclear submarine is docking in Busan, in the first visit of a U.S. nuclear submarine in decades."

The last time Washington deployed one of its nuclear submarines to South Korea was in 1981.

In April, Washington had announced that one of its ballistic missile-capable submarines carrying nuclear warheads would dock in a South Korean port for the first time in decades, without specifying the date.

The announcement came as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was on an official visit to the United States.

Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea's National Security Advisor, who co-chaired the Nuclear Consultative Group meeting with Campbell, told reporters that "the U.S. side demonstrated its firm determination to confront North Korea with immediate and decisive countermeasures leading to the collapse of its regime if it attacks the South with nuclear weapons."

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, had previously stated that such practices "will only further push North Korea away from dialogue."

Kim emphasized that North Korea is "prepared to respond decisively to any action that violates its sovereignty" and described the suggestion of negotiations with the United States as "pipe dreams."
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

