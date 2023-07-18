News
US nuclear-weapon submarine docked in South Korea for first time in 40 years
World News
2023-07-18 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US nuclear-weapon submarine docked in South Korea for first time in 40 years
A U.S. official in the White House announced on Tuesday that an American nuclear-armed submarine docked at a South Korean port for the first time in 40 years, as the two allies continue their efforts to counter the growing military threats from North Korea.
Current relations between the Koreas are at their worst ever, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calling for further weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons.
Seoul and Washington have strengthened their defense cooperation in response to North Korea's weapons tests and have conducted joint military exercises.
On Tuesday, the two countries held the first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) in Seoul, aimed at enhancing nuclear coordination between the allies and bolstering their military readiness against North Korea.
White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Region Kurt Campbell told reporters after the meeting that "as we speak, an American nuclear submarine is docking in Busan, in the first visit of a U.S. nuclear submarine in decades."
The last time Washington deployed one of its nuclear submarines to South Korea was in 1981.
In April, Washington had announced that one of its ballistic missile-capable submarines carrying nuclear warheads would dock in a South Korean port for the first time in decades, without specifying the date.
The announcement came as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was on an official visit to the United States.
Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea's National Security Advisor, who co-chaired the Nuclear Consultative Group meeting with Campbell, told reporters that "the U.S. side demonstrated its firm determination to confront North Korea with immediate and decisive countermeasures leading to the collapse of its regime if it attacks the South with nuclear weapons."
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, had previously stated that such practices "will only further push North Korea away from dialogue."
Kim emphasized that North Korea is "prepared to respond decisively to any action that violates its sovereignty" and described the suggestion of negotiations with the United States as "pipe dreams."
AFP
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
Press Highlights
00:41
Draining reserves: 'Sayrafa' dilemma prompts calls for market-driven solutions
2
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
5
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
04:13
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
6
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
Press Highlights
01:46
Quincy Committee meeting in Qatar: The future of Lebanon's Central Bank governorship discussed
7
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
03:39
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
