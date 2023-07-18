Termination of grain export agreement means withdrawal of security guarantees in Black Sea: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Tuesday that the termination of the Ukrainian grain agreement would lead to the "withdrawal of security guarantees" for the export of Ukrainian grains in the Black Sea. This came in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart.



Lavrov told Fidan, according to a statement released by his ministry: "Tangibly, this means the withdrawal of navigation safety guarantees and the temporary establishment of a hazardous zone in the northwest of the Black Sea, as well as the dissolution of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul."