Russia has continued its missile strikes on the Odessa region in southern Ukraine, according to the governor of the area early Wednesday, marking the second consecutive night of attacks since Moscow's withdrawal from the grain export agreement.



Governor Oleh Khybry announced a "major attack" by Russia without providing further details, urging residents to take shelter.



The Ukrainian Air Force reported detecting the launch of Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, also without providing additional details.



A video footage shared on social media purportedly showed the aftermath of the shelling, with shattered windows in a residential building, but AFP news agency was unable to verify its authenticity.



Alarm sirens were sounded in over a dozen regions throughout Ukraine.



Odessa and its surrounding areas host the three main ports through which Ukraine exports its agricultural products under the Black Sea Grain initiative, despite the ongoing war and the blockade imposed by Russia.



On Tuesday, Russia warned Ukraine against its efforts to continue grain exports through the Black Sea, stating that there are no longer "security guarantees" after the termination of the agreement that allowed their transportation despite the war.



Russia accuses Ukraine of using the maritime corridor established by the agreement for "military purposes" after Kyiv targeted the strategic bridge connecting Russian territory to the annexed Crimean Peninsula.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that it had destroyed "facilities prepared for terrorist acts against Russia" through a missile strike.

AFP