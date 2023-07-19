News
More than 2,000 people evacuated as a result of fire in Crimea military training field
World News
2023-07-19 | 03:47
2
min
More than 2,000 people evacuated as a result of fire in Crimea military training field
A fire broke out at a military training ground on Wednesday morning in the eastern part of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which is annexed by Russia, as announced by the local Russian governor, prompting authorities to issue instructions to evacuate over two thousand civilians.
The governor, Sergei Aksyonov, stated via Telegram, "Residents of four adjacent areas near the military training ground in the Kerch region, including two thousand individuals, are scheduled to be evacuated."
Two Russian online media outlets, Mash and Baza, close to Russian security services, reported that explosions have been heard in the area for over two hours. Mash reported that an ammunition depot is on fire.
The Russian authorities, including the Russian military, have not confirmed the explosion of ammunition and have not currently discussed the possible causes of the fire.
Aksyonov mentioned that a highway connecting the port of Kerch in eastern Crimea to the city of Sevastopol in the southwest of the peninsula has been closed due to this fire.
He further stated that all relevant agencies involved are participating in the ongoing efforts and are working to establish a coordination center.
Since the start of the attack on Ukraine in February 2022, drone attacks have targeted the Crimean region.
On Monday, a Ukrainian attack targeted the Kerch Bridge, a vital lifeline and infrastructure connecting the peninsula to Russia, causing damage to it for the second time in ten months.
AFP
World News
Crimea
Fire
Military
Training
Ukraine
Russia
War
Invasion
People
Evacuated
Learn More