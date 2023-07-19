EU and Latin America Summit "New Start" marred by differences over Russia

Leaders of the European Union and Latin America attempted to achieve a "fresh start among old friends" and highlight the convergence between them during their meeting in Brussels.



However, disagreements over the war waged by Russia in Ukraine affected their first summit in eight years.



In their final statement, the leaders expressed "deep concern over the ongoing war against Ukraine" without mentioning Moscow. Even this simple formulation did not receive unanimous agreement, and Nicaragua refused to adopt it.



Crafting this statement, which aimed to include a reference to Russian aggression, led to lengthy discussions before and during the summit of EU and Latin American and Caribbean heads of state and government on Monday and Tuesday in the Belgian capital.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU-Latin American and Caribbean summit resembled "a fresh start among old friends." She added, "We are experiencing major geopolitical changes, and friends like the European Union and our partners in Latin America and the Caribbean must achieve convergence."



The leaders, who had their last similar summit in 2015, agreed to hold meetings every two years. The next meeting will be held in Colombia.



European Council President Charles Michel acknowledged that "it is not easy" to persuade sixty countries to agree on issues such as the war in Ukraine, but "we found that what unites us is much stronger than what divides us."



During a press conference, Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who holds the temporary presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, downplayed the importance of not mentioning Russia in the final statement.



He said, "Positions have been reaffirmed again... I don't see what more we need to do."



Diplomatic sources spoke of reservations from Venezuela and Cuba, both supportive of Moscow, about criticizing Russia.



French President Emmanuel Macron stated that his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is "one of those who make it possible to build bridges" within the framework of efforts to reach a declaration. In the past, Lula faced harsh criticism from the international community for asserting that responsibility for the conflict is shared and recently condemned the Russian invasion. His idea to form a "peace group" of neutral countries to mediate in the conflict was met with lukewarm reception.



Brazil refused to impose sanctions on Russia led by Vladimir Putin, as such measures, according to Lula, "punish the weakest classes."



The final statement affirmed the "necessity to respect the sovereignty of all states and their political independence and the unity and integrity of their territories."



Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stated that some countries in the south say there are other conflicts in the world and that he heard that. He added, "They say that other conflicts in the world do not receive the same attention as Ukraine or that some countries do not adopt consistent positions in their approach to conflicts."



He expressed his desire for a clear statement on the war in Ukraine.



Latin American countries had indicated before the summit that they did not want to see the issue of Ukraine dominate discussions at the expense of other priorities, hoping to push forward the trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur group (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay).



Regarding this point, Ursula von der Leyen stated that she is "confident" about completing negotiations on this free trade agreement "in the coming months" and achieving it by "the end of the current year at the latest."



This agreement, signed in 2019 after complex negotiations lasting over twenty years, has not been approved due to European concerns, especially regarding environmental policies, particularly in Brazil.



Lula stated on Monday that defending the environment "cannot be used as an excuse for protectionism."



Caribbean countries sought to include the issue of reparations for the slave trade in the final statement.



The leaders did not express any commitment regarding this point, but they "acknowledge the indescribable suffering inflicted on millions of men, women, and children as a result of the slave trade across the Atlantic Ocean and deeply regret" its occurrence, considering it a "crime against humanity."









AFP