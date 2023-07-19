The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that the senior Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, will undertake a tour to South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Turkey in the coming days.



According to a statement issued by the ministry, "Wang Yi will participate in the 13th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the BRICS countries on Security in Johannesburg on July 24th and 25th, and he will visit Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Turkey before and after the summit."



The BRICS group consists of South Africa, Brazil, China, India, and Russia and presents itself as an alternative to international organizations led by Western countries.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to the group's summit in Johannesburg, despite the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court.

AFP