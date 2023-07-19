France condemns Russian strikes on Odessa grain warehouses, warns of global food security risk

2023-07-19 | 10:00
France condemns Russian strikes on Odessa grain warehouses, warns of global food security risk

The French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Russia is "irresponsibly endangering global food security" after strikes targeted the coastal city of Odesa, and Kyiv reported that over 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed.

The French Foreign Ministry stated that "these strikes intentionally targeting civilian infrastructure, especially grain warehouses, constitute war crimes," condemning the "food security crisis resulting from the Russian aggression" in Ukraine. 

This comes just days after Russia froze an agreement allowing Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

