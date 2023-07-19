European Firefighters Unite to Battle Greek Wildfires Amid Challenging Weather Conditions

World News
2023-07-19 | 11:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
European Firefighters Unite to Battle Greek Wildfires Amid Challenging Weather Conditions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
European Firefighters Unite to Battle Greek Wildfires Amid Challenging Weather Conditions

The Greek Fire Department announced on Wednesday that it expects over 200 firefighters from Romania, Slovakia, and Poland to arrive in Greece by Friday as part of the European mutual assistance in combating the violent wildfires raging in the country.

Giannis Artopios, the spokesperson for the Fire Department, stated that "Greece requested three firefighting teams through the European Civil Protection Mechanism," and Romania, Slovakia, and Poland responded by sending a total of 230 firefighters.

Accordingly, Romania will send 50 additional firefighters with ten vehicles on Thursday, followed by 149 Polish firefighters with 49 vehicles and 31 Slovakian firefighters with 15 vehicles on Friday.
These reinforcements will support hundreds of Greek firefighters who, as confirmed by Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias, have been fighting a "tremendous battle against the flames" for the third consecutive day in areas west and north of Athens, as well as on the island of Rhodes.

According to the minister, these efforts come amid challenging weather conditions exacerbated by strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

World News

Greece

Europe

Fires

LBCI Next
North Korea launches two missiles that landed in the sea
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Gnosis launches Visa card that lets you spend self-custody crypto in Europe, soon US and Hong Kong

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-16

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:00

France condemns Russian strikes on Odessa grain warehouses, warns of global food security risk

LBCI
World News
07:57

Oman's mediation efforts and constructive dialogue with Iran: Fostering peace and cooperation

LBCI
World News
05:52

US Scott Morton withdraws from important EU post after objections to her appointment

LBCI
World News
05:52

Washington calls on Cairo to release researcher Patrick Zaki

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01

Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20

Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-19

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:49

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:10

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

LBCI
World News
03:27

Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:53

Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:35

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More