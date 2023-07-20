Colombian Authorities Report 20 Dead and 9 Missing After Landslides Amid Heavy Rains

Colombian authorities stated on Wednesday that heavy rains hindered the search for nine people who were considered missing following landslides that resulted in the death of at least 20 people in the country's central region.



More than 400 soldiers, firefighters, and other government personnel worked in the heavy rain to search for survivors two days after the disaster struck in the Cundinamarca province.



The head of the firefighting department, Alvaro Farfan, told reporters on Wednesday, "The death toll has reached 20 people," including five minors.



On Tuesday, 15 bodies, four of which were children, were retrieved from the mud and debris before rescue operations were temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions. The five other victims were recovered on Wednesday.