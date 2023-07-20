Colombian Authorities Report 20 Dead and 9 Missing After Landslides Amid Heavy Rains

World News
2023-07-20 | 00:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Colombian Authorities Report 20 Dead and 9 Missing After Landslides Amid Heavy Rains
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Colombian Authorities Report 20 Dead and 9 Missing After Landslides Amid Heavy Rains

Colombian authorities stated on Wednesday that heavy rains hindered the search for nine people who were considered missing following landslides that resulted in the death of at least 20 people in the country's central region.

More than 400 soldiers, firefighters, and other government personnel worked in the heavy rain to search for survivors two days after the disaster struck in the Cundinamarca province.

The head of the firefighting department, Alvaro Farfan, told reporters on Wednesday, "The death toll has reached 20 people," including five minors.

On Tuesday, 15 bodies, four of which were children, were retrieved from the mud and debris before rescue operations were temporarily suspended due to adverse weather conditions. The five other victims were recovered on Wednesday.

World News

Colombia

Landslide

LBCI Next
Chinese President meets former US Secretary of State Kissinger
European Firefighters Unite to Battle Greek Wildfires Amid Challenging Weather Conditions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

The Colombian forces and the 'National Liberation Army' suspend fighting starting from Thursday

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Colombia decorates rescue team that found children lost in Amazon

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:16

Seoul, Washington and Tokyo plan a triple summit in the United States next month

LBCI
World News
04:43

Twenty wounded in Russian bombing of the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa

LBCI
World News
04:04

Washington: Moscow prepares to strike civilian vessels in Black Sea and accuse Kyiv of doing so

LBCI
World News
03:59

Spain Hands former Venezuelan military intelligence chief over to Washington

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01

BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement

LBCI
World News
04:43

Twenty wounded in Russian bombing of the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:49

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:35

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:50

Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions

LBCI
Sports News
04:54

Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More