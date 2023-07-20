News
Chinese President meets former US Secretary of State Kissinger
World News
2023-07-20 | 01:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chinese President meets former US Secretary of State Kissinger
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Thursday, as reported by the official television channel "CCTV," without providing any further details.
Henry Kissinger, who is 100 years old, played a significant role in fostering historical rapprochement between China and the United States during the 1970s.
World News
China
US
Kissinger
Next
EU Foreign Ministers Discuss Enhancing Relations with Turkey
Colombian Authorities Report 20 Dead and 9 Missing After Landslides Amid Heavy Rains
Previous
