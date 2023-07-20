Chinese President meets former US Secretary of State Kissinger

2023-07-20
Chinese President meets former US Secretary of State Kissinger
Chinese President meets former US Secretary of State Kissinger

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Thursday, as reported by the official television channel "CCTV," without providing any further details.
 
Henry Kissinger, who is 100 years old, played a significant role in fostering historical rapprochement between China and the United States during the 1970s.
 

World News

China

US

Kissinger

