Washington: Moscow prepares to strike civilian vessels in Black Sea and accuse Kyiv of doing so

World News
2023-07-20 | 04:04
High views
Washington: Moscow prepares to strike civilian vessels in Black Sea and accuse Kyiv of doing so
2min
Washington: Moscow prepares to strike civilian vessels in Black Sea and accuse Kyiv of doing so

A senior official at the White House announced on Wednesday that Russia is considering the possibility of launching attacks against civilian cargo ships in the Black Sea, and then accusing Ukrainian forces of carrying them out.

Adam Hodge, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, told Agence France-Presse that "the Russian military may expand its targeting to include attacks on civilian shipping facilities" and "then blame Ukraine for these attacks."

He added that these allegations are based on recently declassified intelligence information.

This comes following missile and drone attacks by Russia on the port of Odessa, as well as the Kremlin's withdrawal from an international agreement allowing for the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea to global markets.

Moscow announced that its missiles targeted military sites in Odessa, but Hodge supported the Ukrainian accusations that the attacks destroyed "agricultural infrastructure and 60,000 tons of grain" intended for export.

The official at the White House considered that this type of attack could extend to include civilian vessels, noting that Russia is conducting an operation to make such attacks appear as if they were carried out by Ukraine.

Hodge pointed to Russia's release of a video on Wednesday showing its forces allegedly destroying a "supposed Ukrainian naval mine."

He stated, "Our information indicates that Russia has planted additional sea mines at the entrances to Ukrainian ports. We believe this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea and to hold Ukraine responsible."

Russia has confirmed that starting from Thursday, it will treat ships heading to Ukraine in the Black Sea as potential "military carriers," considering the countries that flag these ships as parties to the conflict.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

