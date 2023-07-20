News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Twenty wounded in Russian bombing of the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa
World News
2023-07-20 | 04:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Twenty wounded in Russian bombing of the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa
Russia shelled the Ukrainian cities of Mykolaiv and Odessa in the early hours of Thursday, resulting in the injury of at least twenty people, according to local authorities.
Governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram that "the Russians hit the city center. A garage and a three-story residential building caught fire."
He added that a total of eighteen people were injured, with nine of them, including five children, being admitted to the hospital and one person being rescued from under the rubble.
Kim did not disclose additional details about the attack, particularly regarding the type of weapon used in the strike.
Meanwhile, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram, "There is a large hole in the ground near a three-story residential building," confirming that "the fire is very serious."
He further stated, "At least five residential buildings have suffered damage," and mentioned that "about 15 garages" were also affected in another location.
In images shared by Senkevych online, firefighters can be seen trying to extinguish the fire in a building.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force announced on Telegram that it had detected missile launches toward the Odessa region and issued an air raid warning. Local governor Oleh Khyber urged residents to stay in shelters.
In the coastal city of Odessa, located about a hundred kilometers southwest of Mykolaiv, another Russian attack resulted in the injury of two people who were transported to the hospital, according to the local governor.
Governor Oleg Khyber wrote on Telegram, "Following the Russian attack, there was destruction in central Odessa," without specifying the nature of the attack.
He added that the relevant authorities are working diligently.
Images posted by Serhiy Franchuk, the spokesperson for the local military administration, show a man sweeping scattered glass fragments in front of a building, alongside another building with several broken windows.
Earlier in the night, the Ukrainian Air Force announced on Telegram that it had detected missile launches toward the Odessa region, prompting an air raid warning. Khyber called on residents to remain in shelters.
This is the third consecutive night of Russian attacks on Odessa.
In a Tuesday-Wednesday night attack, "grain stations and port infrastructure" in the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk were targeted, causing damage, especially to "silos and docks at Odessa port."
The Russian military, on the other hand, claimed that they only targeted "military-industrial sites, fuel infrastructure, and ammunition depots belonging to the Ukrainian army."
On Wednesday, Moscow announced that it would consider any ship heading to grain ports in Ukraine on the Black Sea as a military target. In response, Kyiv called for international protection for these cargo vessels after the expiration of a crucial agreement for global food security.
AFP
World News
Nine
People
Injured
Nighttime
Russian
Shelling
Ukraine
Coastal
City
Mykolaiv
Next
Seoul, Washington and Tokyo plan a triple summit in the United States next month
Washington: Moscow prepares to strike civilian vessels in Black Sea and accuse Kyiv of doing so
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-05
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
World News
2023-07-05
One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka
0
World News
2023-07-17
Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov injured by Russian artillery shrapnel
World News
2023-07-17
Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov injured by Russian artillery shrapnel
0
World News
2023-07-17
Ukraine announces recovery of 18 square kilometers occupied by Russians
World News
2023-07-17
Ukraine announces recovery of 18 square kilometers occupied by Russians
0
World News
2023-07-13
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones
World News
2023-07-13
Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:14
Algeria condemns Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara
World News
14:14
Algeria condemns Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara
0
World News
13:22
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
World News
13:22
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
0
World News
13:02
South Africa: 22 countries have requested to join the BRICS group
World News
13:02
South Africa: 22 countries have requested to join the BRICS group
0
World News
10:57
WHO requests India for assistance in the most recent toxic syrup case
World News
10:57
WHO requests India for assistance in the most recent toxic syrup case
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
0
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
3
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
4
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
7
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More