News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires
World News
2023-07-20 | 05:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires
Sweden has announced that it has summoned the Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires in Stockholm following the burning of its embassy in Baghdad during a demonstration that took place early Thursday, protesting against a planned gathering in Sweden where the organizer intends to burn a copy of the Quran.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström stated in a statement that "what happened is completely unacceptable, and the government condemns these attacks in the strongest terms."
He added, "The Iraqi authorities have a clear duty to protect diplomatic missions and their staff under the Vienna Convention."
The Swedish minister considered that "it is clear that the Iraqi authorities have seriously failed to fulfill their responsibilities" in protecting the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.
According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the staff of its embassy in Baghdad are "safe."
The embassy was burned during a demonstration organized by supporters of the Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, protesting against a planned gathering in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, where the organizer intends to burn a copy of the Quran.
The gathering is scheduled to take place in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm between 13:00 and 15:00 local time (11:00 and 13:00 GMT).
If a copy of the Quran is burned during the planned gathering, it will be the third of its kind in the Swedish capital since January.
The previous incidents sparked a series of condemnations in the Islamic world and calls for boycotting Swedish products.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Sweden
Denounces
Burning
Embassy
Baghdad
Calls
Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires
Next
New strikes in Britain affecting hospitals and trains
Seoul, Washington and Tokyo plan a triple summit in the United States next month
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-29
Iraq denounces 'racist' Koran burning in Sweden
World News
2023-06-29
Iraq denounces 'racist' Koran burning in Sweden
0
Middle East News
00:04
Riot Police Use Water Hoses to Disperse Protesters at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad
Middle East News
00:04
Riot Police Use Water Hoses to Disperse Protesters at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad
0
World News
2023-07-15
A Muslim refrains from burning the Torah and the Bible in Sweden
World News
2023-07-15
A Muslim refrains from burning the Torah and the Bible in Sweden
0
World News
2023-07-07
Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden
World News
2023-07-07
Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:14
Algeria condemns Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara
World News
14:14
Algeria condemns Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara
0
World News
13:22
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
World News
13:22
EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations
0
World News
13:02
South Africa: 22 countries have requested to join the BRICS group
World News
13:02
South Africa: 22 countries have requested to join the BRICS group
0
World News
10:57
WHO requests India for assistance in the most recent toxic syrup case
World News
10:57
WHO requests India for assistance in the most recent toxic syrup case
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
0
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
3
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
4
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
7
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More