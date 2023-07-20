Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires

World News
2023-07-20 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq&#39;s Charg&eacute; d &#39;affaires
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires

Sweden has announced that it has summoned the Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires in Stockholm following the burning of its embassy in Baghdad during a demonstration that took place early Thursday, protesting against a planned gathering in Sweden where the organizer intends to burn a copy of the Quran.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström stated in a statement that "what happened is completely unacceptable, and the government condemns these attacks in the strongest terms."

He added, "The Iraqi authorities have a clear duty to protect diplomatic missions and their staff under the Vienna Convention."

The Swedish minister considered that "it is clear that the Iraqi authorities have seriously failed to fulfill their responsibilities" in protecting the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the staff of its embassy in Baghdad are "safe."

The embassy was burned during a demonstration organized by supporters of the Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, protesting against a planned gathering in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, where the organizer intends to burn a copy of the Quran.

The gathering is scheduled to take place in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm between 13:00 and 15:00 local time (11:00 and 13:00 GMT).

If a copy of the Quran is burned during the planned gathering, it will be the third of its kind in the Swedish capital since January.

The previous incidents sparked a series of condemnations in the Islamic world and calls for boycotting Swedish products.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Sweden

Denounces

Burning

Embassy

Baghdad

Calls

Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires

LBCI Next
New strikes in Britain affecting hospitals and trains
Seoul, Washington and Tokyo plan a triple summit in the United States next month
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-29

Iraq denounces 'racist' Koran burning in Sweden

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Riot Police Use Water Hoses to Disperse Protesters at Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

LBCI
World News
2023-07-15

A Muslim refrains from burning the Torah and the Bible in Sweden

LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:14

Algeria condemns Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara

LBCI
World News
13:22

EU takes a stand: Sanctions imposed on Russian officials for human rights violations

LBCI
World News
13:02

South Africa: 22 countries have requested to join the BRICS group

LBCI
World News
10:57

WHO requests India for assistance in the most recent toxic syrup case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24

Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:53

BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

LBCI
Sports News
04:54

Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More