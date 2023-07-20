Russia and China launch new military exercises in the Sea of Japan

2023-07-20 | 06:27
2023-07-20 | 06:27
Russia and China launch new military exercises in the Sea of Japan

Russia and China have commenced joint military exercises in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, amid heightened tensions with Western countries.

The relationship between the neighboring countries, both of whom share a common desire to confront what they perceive as American hegemony, has witnessed a military convergence since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Beijing refused to condemn.

China and Russia have conducted several joint exercises between their armies in recent months to enhance coordination between them.

In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, where the two leaders announced their intention to conduct "regular joint patrols" aimed at "deepening mutual trust."

The Russian military stated in a statement on Thursday that "the main objective of these new exercises is to enhance maritime cooperation between Russia and China and maintain stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region."

It reported that the exercises, which will last until Sunday, include anti-submarine ships and Russian frigates.

Beijing stated in a statement on Sunday that the maneuvers would involve five Chinese warships, including the guided-missile destroyer, the Chizhohar.

The Russian Ministry of Defense mentioned in its statement that the operations would include "anti-submarine combat operations and naval battles," adding that "joint artillery strikes will also be carried out."

Last month, China and Russia conducted joint aerial patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, prompting South Korea to deploy fighter jets as a precautionary measure.

These exercises mark the sixth of their kind conducted by Beijing and Moscow in the region since 2019.

In early July, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu called for the enhancement of maritime military cooperation with Russia during a meeting in Beijing with a senior Russian officer.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

