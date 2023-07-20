News
Moscow imposes restrictions on the movement of British diplomats in Russia
World News
2023-07-20 | 09:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Moscow imposes restrictions on the movement of British diplomats in Russia
Moscow announced on Thursday that it has imposed restrictions on the movements of British diplomats in Russia "in response to hostile acts" by the United Kingdom, which has been providing financial aid and weapons to Ukraine.
In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that on Thursday, the British interim charge d'affaires in Moscow, Tom Dodd, was summoned and informed that "British diplomatic mission staff must now notify the Russian authorities in advance of their travels" within Russia, except for the British ambassador and some diplomats.
AFP
World News
Russia
Moscow
British
Diplomat
United Kingdom
Ukraine
