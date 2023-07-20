Moscow imposes restrictions on the movement of British diplomats in Russia

Moscow announced on Thursday that it has imposed restrictions on the movements of British diplomats in Russia "in response to hostile acts" by the United Kingdom, which has been providing financial aid and weapons to Ukraine.



In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that on Thursday, the British interim charge d'affaires in Moscow, Tom Dodd, was summoned and informed that "British diplomatic mission staff must now notify the Russian authorities in advance of their travels" within Russia, except for the British ambassador and some diplomats.



AFP