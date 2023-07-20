Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"

2023-07-20 | 09:39
Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"

The United States on Thursday "strongly" condemned the attack on the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, which was burned during a demonstration, considering the failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect it as "unacceptable."

"It is unacceptable that the Iraqi security forces did not act to prevent demonstrators from entering and damaging the Swedish embassy again," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in a statement.

AFP
 

