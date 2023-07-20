Algeria considered Israel's "alleged recognition" of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara as a "blatant violation" of international law.



The conflict over Western Sahara continues between Morocco and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro (POLISARIO), supported by Algeria, since Spain's withdrawal from the region in 1975.



The Moroccan Royal Palace mentioned in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed King Mohammed VI of Israel's decision to "recognize Moroccan sovereignty" over Western Sahara.