Algeria condemns Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara
World News
2023-07-20 | 14:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Algeria condemns Israel's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara
Algeria considered Israel's "alleged recognition" of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara as a "blatant violation" of international law.
The conflict over Western Sahara continues between Morocco and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro (POLISARIO), supported by Algeria, since Spain's withdrawal from the region in 1975.
The Moroccan Royal Palace mentioned in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed King Mohammed VI of Israel's decision to "recognize Moroccan sovereignty" over Western Sahara.
