Bosnian Serb parliament passes a law criminalizing defamation
World News
2023-07-21 | 04:28
Bosnian Serb parliament passes a law criminalizing defamation
The Bosnian Serb parliament passed a law reintroducing defamation as a criminal offense, a move considered by the opposition and human rights groups as a threat to freedom of expression.
The approval of the legal amendment is part of a series of initiatives supported by leader Milorad Dodik, who seeks the secession of the Bosnian Serb Republic.
According to the new amendment, acts of defamation, insult, slander, and vilification are now considered criminal offenses, punishable by a fine of up to three thousand euros.
World News
Bosnian Serb
Parliament
Law
Defamation
