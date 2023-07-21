Bosnian Serb parliament passes a law criminalizing defamation

World News
2023-07-21 | 04:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bosnian Serb parliament passes a law criminalizing defamation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Bosnian Serb parliament passes a law criminalizing defamation

The Bosnian Serb parliament passed a law reintroducing defamation as a criminal offense, a move considered by the opposition and human rights groups as a threat to freedom of expression.

The approval of the legal amendment is part of a series of initiatives supported by leader Milorad Dodik, who seeks the secession of the Bosnian Serb Republic.

According to the new amendment, acts of defamation, insult, slander, and vilification are now considered criminal offenses, punishable by a fine of up to three thousand euros.
 

World News

Bosnian Serb

Parliament

Law

Defamation

LBCI Next
One dead and three wounded in stabbing attack in Seoul
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04

Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:44

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20

Transparency and governance in focus as Lebanon's Sovereign Oil and Gas Resources Fund law takes shape

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

Foreign Affairs Committee: Decision of European Parliament on displacement violates preamble of Lebanese constitution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:44

Sweden moves its embassy in Iraq to Stockholm temporarily

LBCI
World News
07:09

Ukraine's Culture Minister resigns after "misunderstanding" about the importance of culture during war

LBCI
World News
07:01

Macron holds first meeting with amended French government

LBCI
World News
05:57

Trump faces prosecution as part of investigation into Capitol break-in

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:44

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More