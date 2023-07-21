One dead and three wounded in stabbing attack in Seoul

A person was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing attack near a subway station in Seoul on Friday, according to the South Korean news agency, Yonhap.



The police reported that the attack occurred near the Sillim subway station in southwestern Seoul and stated that they have arrested the suspect at the scene of the incident.



The suspect, a man in his thirties, is currently being investigated to determine the motives behind the crime.



Yonhap mentioned that the attack took place near Exit 4 of the subway station at around 2 a.m. Video footage shared on the YTN television channel's YouTube page showed paramedics rushing towards the site of the incident, which the police had cordoned off with yellow tape.



YTN reported that the man shouted, "I don't want to live anymore because the police arrested me."



South Korea is considered a highly safe country, with a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics. In comparison, the murder rate in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is 7.8 deaths per 100,000 people.



The incident quickly spread on Korean-language social media platforms.



A warning was issued on Twitter by a person who said, "Do not go to Sillim, I called the police after seeing a person stabbed on the ground."



This incident highlights the importance of maintaining safety and vigilance in public spaces. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full circumstances of the attack and provide answers to the community.



AFP